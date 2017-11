Today Mark Watson is joined by Brian Ashby to break down all of the Super Rugby Squad announcements.

They look at the winners and losers and if the Blues will be any better.

They also react to the provincial titles won this weekend - Canterbury won a ninth Mitre 10 Cup Premiership in 10 years and Wellington won the Championship.

Liam Napier and Nigel Yalden also chime in from London and cover all things All Blacks and Barbarians.