The Tongan rugby league team has made a public appeal to the tournament's fans: "Let's keep the peace.''

The call comes after a number of disorder incidents and street brawls involving Samoan and Tongan supporters, in Otahuhu, ahead of the Tonga vs Samoa game in Hamilton on Saturday.

This afternoon, following calls for calm from members of both communities as well as from the police, the Tongan national side made its own appeal to fans.

In a video posted online, captain Sika Manu says: "Hey what's up, guys. This is Mate Ma'a Tonga team. Just a message to our tokos and usos out there, please keep the peace.

Advertisement

"We're all from the Islands - let's keep the peace.''

The words "toko'' and "uso'' are the words for brother in Tongan and Samoan, respectively.

The video ends with the team raising their fists and cheering: "Toko-uso!''

I know there is a lot of celebrations and excitement for the game coming up with tonga v samoa but it's ruined by people taking it too far... yes be proud but as islanders we always been taught to respect others and be humble... #TokoUso #United🇹🇴🇼🇸 #OUA A post shared by Manu Vatuvei (@manuvatuvei) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Former Warriors star Manu Vatuvei, also playing on the Tongan squad, wrote: "I know there is a lot of celebrations and excitement for the game coming up with Tonga v Samoa, but it's ruined by people taking it too far.

"Yes, be proud. But as Islanders, [we've] always been taught to respect others and be humble. #TokoUso''

Footage of a fight on Great South Rd, in Otahuhu's main shopping centre area, was captured and uploaded and shared on Facebook by members of the public overnight.

In a separate incident yesterday, at 11pm, four people were arrested following a disorder incident also in Otahuhu.

It followed an incident in which a photo of a young man burning a Samoan flag was widely circulated online earlier this week.

Members of both communities have been quick to call for calm - particularly among young people - saying the actions of one person should not ruin the relationship between Pacific nations and friends.

Danny "Brotha D'' Leaosavai'i, of record label Dawn Raid Entertainment, told his followers:

"Don't let the action of a minion corrupt the harmony of millions.

"Alofa still means ofa [love].''

Former heavyweight boxer David Tua also spoke on Auckland-based Radio Samoa 1593 this morning, urging young people to disregard hateful comments being said on social media and promote peace between the two groups.

"We are all family,'' he said.

Mangere MP Aupito William Sio and Manukau East MP Jenny Salesa also appealed to fans to respect each other and ensure everyone's safety.

Meanwhile, the father of the young man involved in the burning of the flag has publicly apologised.

"My family are of Samoan/ Tongan descent. Please find it in your hearts to forgive my son for his stupidity.''