Steven Adams' agitating style of play has come to the fore again, with another high-profile NBA player taking exception to his physical on-court presence.

Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks has been the latest player to get annoyed with Adams, throwing the ball at the Kiwi centre in frustration after being tangled up under the basket.

Adams wasn't pleased with the retaliation, and the two players had to be seperated by a referee.

Steven Adams and Khris Middleton get tangled up. Middleton throws the ball at Kiwi’s chest. Double technicals...? pic.twitter.com/J4ScVZj8eN — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) November 1, 2017

Both players were given a technical foul for the incident, but Adams got the final say as the Thunder pulled away to take a big lead, with Adams at the heart of their strong play with another double-double.