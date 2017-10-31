The All Whites players are set to receive a $1 million boost from next week's match against Peru.

A deal was negotiated by New Zealand's players in 2014 which guarantees the team a million dollar bonus for filling Westpac Stadium for the game against Peru.

There are only around 1,000 tickets left for the match on Saturday November 11, after huge demand since tickets went on sale two weeks ago.

It's set to be the biggest ever crowd for a football game in New Zealand, surpassing the previous record of 35,179 set for the All Whites v Bahrain in 2009.

Advertisement

The other large crowds have also been in the capital, with 33,626 to watch the Mexico playoff in 2013 and 31,853 to see the Wellington Phoenix play David Beckham's LA Galaxy in 2007.

Over 40 per cent of the tickets have been sold to people outside the capital, and NZF is expecting at least 1,000 Peruvians fans at the match.

"It's a big deal for us" said All Whites' defender Andrew Durante. "Having the opportunity to guarantee this money for the team's future has been a big incentive for us in qualifying for the play-off. And I think it's a great thing for the fans to know that when they come to support us this time, they are helping us for the next time as well".

The deal was negotiated with New Zealand Football in 2014.

Under the arrangement, the players applied $500,000 of their own money to the costs of travel to All Whites' fixtures over a three year period, in exchange for a financial boost to the team should they succeed in qualifying for the game in Wellington - and attracting a significant crowd.

That money helped to pay for business class airfares for the playing group, which are seen as a necessity, especially for the European based players, given the short Fifa windows.

The extra funding was also put towards the expense of holding training camps before the 2016 Nations Cup, allowing the bulk of the team to spend extra time together in Auckland and Brisbane before the the 2016 Nations Cup in Papua New Guinea.

New Zealand won that tournament, via a penalty shoot out win over the host nation in the final, which qualified them for the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia

Burnley striker Chris Wood was a member of the board which negotiated the deal.

"I think it's important for us to try and help the guys coming through," said Wood. "This deal will make sure that our next generation of players will hopefully have a strong campaign building to the next World Cup in Qatar - and we are pumped to see a full Westpac next week!"

That money helped to pay for business class airfares for the playing group, which are seen as a necessity, especially for the European based players, given the short Fifa windows.

The extra funding was also put towards the expense of holding training camps before the 2016 Nations Cup, allowing the bulk of the team to spend extra time together in Auckland and Brisbane before the the 2016 Nations Cup in Papua New Guinea.

The $1 million bonus will be re-invested in the next campaign, in areas like travel and preparation that are deemed to be priorities by the players.