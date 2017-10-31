November, December, January and the early part of February are often the best of months for long-suffering Blues supporters, who can look forward to the idea of the Super Rugby season before the harsh realities set in.

Will the 2018 season be any different? Tana Umaga has named a squad which appears to be relatively heavy in terms of quality backs, but light in terms of true talent in his pack. Loose forward Steven Luatua, now playing for Bristol, could prove to be a big loss.

You only need to have a glance at the Crusaders' forwards to see what the Blues will be up against next year. There is quality throughout, and hard-workers too - coach Scott Robertson is spoiled for choice as he considers his team's title defence.

The key for Umaga in his third season at the franchise, as it is for all coaches, is to unlock the talent in his team - to in effect turn it into something greater than the sum of its parts. The Highlanders have done it for years. Now it must be the Blues' turn and there should be a feeling at the franchise that nothing short of a playoff place will be acceptable.

Advertisement

That means somehow getting Patrick Tuipulotu to consistently hold down a starting place at lock after he consistently under-performed last season.

It means loose forwards Jerome Kaino and Akira Ioane putting in consistently high-quality performances in the absence of the injured Blake Gibson - out for the early part of the season after shoulder surgery.

It also means empowering first-choice first-five Stephen Perofeta with the knowledge and confidence to unlock a backline including the obvious talents of Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane and Matt Duffie along with the potential of Jordan Trainor, TJ Faiane and Caleb Clarke, son of Eroni, who stormed through and over defences in Georgia for the New Zealand Under-20s this year.

At this early stage the Crusaders look ominous again, and not only because of the 13 All Blacks in the squad (not including Jack Goodhue, Tim Perry and Richie Mo'unga who are on the fringe of the national team).

The new players called into Robertson's squad for the first time - Tasman's Will Jordan, a fullback, and loose forward Ethan Blackadder (son of Todd), and Canterbury's Billy Harmon, a loose forward, and Braydon Ennor, a wing - are players of real quality who have come through the red and black system and will be expected to perform as soon as they get an opportunity.

There is a conveyor belt of talent in the south, but it took the arrival of Robertson to unlock it in his first year. The challenge for him will be to back it up.

The challenge for Umaga will be to still be in the hunt in July and August - traditionally the worst of months for Blues fans.