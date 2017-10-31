A famous name is back in the Crusaders.
Tasman loosie Ethan Blackadder, son of former Crusaders coach Todd, has been included in the Super Rugby champion's 2018 squad.
The other debutants include Canterbury openside Billy Harmon and halfback Jack Stratton. Braydon Ennor and Will Jordan both debuted in the Mitre 10 Cup this season, for Canterbury and Tasman respectively, and have been named as two new outside backs in the squad.
The Crusaders squad features 12 All Blacks currently away on the end of year tour, along with Maori All Black Tim Bateman and Barbarians representatives George Bridge, Mitchell Drummond and Richie Mo'unga.
Crusaders squad
Forwards
Michael Alaalatoa
Scott Barrett
Ethan Blackadder
Wyatt Crockett
Mitchell Dunshea
Owen Franks
Ben Funnell
Billy Harmon
Oliver Jager
Andrew Makalio
Joe Moody
Tim Perry
Kieran Read
Luke Romano
Pete Samu
Tom Sanders
Quinten Strange
Jordan Taufua
Codie Taylor
Matt Todd
Sam Whitelock
Backs
Tim Bateman
George Bridge
Ryan Crotty
Israel Dagg
Mike Delany
Mitchell Drummond
Braydon Ennor
Jack Goodhue
Bryn Hall
David Havili
Mitchell Hunt
Will Jordan
Jone Macilai
Manasa Mataele
Richie Mo'unga
Jack Stratton
Seta Tamanivalu
BLUES SQUAD
First five Daniel Kirkpatrick has returned to the Blues for the 2018 season after a six-year stint in France.
Kirkpatrick joins Bryn Gatland and Stephen Perofeta in the battle for the number 10 with Hurricanes signing Otere Black ruled out for the entire season after suffering an ACL injury.
Kirkpatrick, who played six games for the Blues in 2010, has been playing for French second division side SC Albi after three seasons at Castres.
Other additions to the Blues 2018 squad include North Harbour's Mike Tamoaieta, Tasman's Isaac Salmon and Southland's Matt Johnson while Caleb Clarke, Dalton Papalii and Tamati Tua join the team after coming through the Blues development programme.
In another injury blow for the Blues, loose forward Blake Gibson will be out for the first part of the Super season in recovery from an operation on his shoulder.
The Highlanders, Chiefs and Hurricanes reveal their squads later this morning.
Blues squad:
Hookers: Leni Apisai, Matt Moulds, James Parsons.
Front row: Alex Hodgman, Sione Mafileo, Pauliasi Manu, Isaac Salmon, Mike Tamoaieta, Ofa Tuungafasi.
Locks: Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Josh Goodhue, Scott Scrafton, Patrick Tuipulotu, Jimmy Tupou
Loose forwards: Blake Gibson, Akira Ioane, Jerome Kaino, Dalton Papalii, Glenn Preston, Kara Pryor, Murphy Taramai.
Halfbacks: Sam Nock, Augustine Puli, Jonathan Ruru.
First Five: Otere Black/Daniel Kirkpatrick, Bryn Gatland, Stephen Perofeta.
Midfield: Matt Johnson, George Moala, Tamati Tua, TJ Faiane, Sonny Bill Williams.
Outside backs: Caleb Clarke, Michael Collins, Matt Duffie, Rieko Ioane, Melanie Nanai, Jordan Trainor.