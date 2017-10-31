Maybe this should be in LeBron James' CV the next time the Jordan v LeBron debate comes up.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star has posted an image on social media and it is mighty impressive.

The three-time NBA champion dressed at It clown Pennywise, making the 32-year-old unrecognisable.

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Equally impressive was Cavs teammate Isaiah Thomas who dressed as rapper Eazy-E.

Cruisin' down the street in my '64 #ripEazyE #StraightOuttaCompton #Halloween2017 A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

Boxing star Floyd Mayweather meanwhile dressed as Maximus from Gladiator two days ago before changing into a new costume the following night.

Last night, I was Achilles from 'Troy' or Maximus from 'The Gladiator'. A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT