Maybe this should be in LeBron James' CV the next time the Jordan v LeBron debate comes up.
The Cleveland Cavaliers star has posted an image on social media and it is mighty impressive.
The three-time NBA champion dressed at It clown Pennywise, making the 32-year-old unrecognisable.
Equally impressive was Cavs teammate Isaiah Thomas who dressed as rapper Eazy-E.
Boxing star Floyd Mayweather meanwhile dressed as Maximus from Gladiator two days ago before changing into a new costume the following night.