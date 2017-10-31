The biggest field of cars will be a feature of opening night at Vodafone Springs Speedway on Saturday night in their Fireworks Extravaganza.

Several talking points will be addressed as drivers look to impress international selectors for upcoming events, the new track surface will get its first proper racing test while the massive fields will create plenty of interest as well.

"This will be the biggest group of competitors across all of the classes that we have ever had at the place," promoter Greg Mosen.

"We are going to have 26-odd sprint cars, which is out of control, and we have 19 quarter midgets so from the from the eight year olds to the 80 year olds we're full."

Drivers face another surface change at the venue - the third in three seasons - as they attempt to get the balance between minimal dust and one that doesn't chew through tyres too quickly.

A test session on the new surface took place last weekend and Mosen is confident they've finally got it right.

"All indications with it were all really positive," he said.

While fans will be excited to see a big pyrotechnics display to celebrate Guy Fawkes night, Mosen is expecting to see fireworks on the track as well with a huge international summer ahead.

"Both the sprint cars and midgets will have to really get on with their game because it is their first night where the selectors will be choosing who will represent New Zealand so they will have to push forward," Mosen added. "The likes of [Michael] Pickens, [Dean] Brindle and [Jamie] McDonald will all want to be in that team. As will Pickens, [Brad] Mosen, [Shayne] Alach and [Brock] Maskovich will all want to be in the midget team."