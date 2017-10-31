The SKYCITY Breakers play at the North Shore Events Centre for the first time this season when they host Adelaide 36ers on Thursday night, tip off 7:30pm.



Regarded as the spiritual home of the club, the North Shore Events Centre will host four games this season, and is renowned for its great atmosphere, with fans sitting close courtside, every seat in on the action.



There is a great history between the two clubs as well, with the 36ers the very first opponent for the Breakers on their debut back in 2003, with the home side famously winning a thrilling encounter 111-110.



Thursday night is a chance for Breaker Nation to celebrate Tom Abercrombies achievement of 250 games in Breakers colours, with the milestone coming up in the road win over Brisbane last weekend, and it will mark a return for fellow Westlake Boys High alumni Kirk Penney, as he suits up after missing the road trip wins in Melbourne and Brisbane after the passing of his father, Paul.



Adelaide bring a stacked roster to the NSEC, as they look to improve on last years minor premiership with another run deep into the post season. Joey Wright has many of last years roster back for another tilt at glory, and has added to that group with the signing of former NBA forward Josh Childress, formerly with the Sydney Kings.



With Boomers players Daniel Johnson, Mathew Hodgson, Mitch Creek and NBL most improved player last season Nathan Sobey playing alongside Childress and fellow American imports in guards Shannon Porter and Ramon Moore, Joey Wright has plenty of firepower at his disposal.



The 36ers are in third on the ladder behind Perth and the Breakers with a 4-win, 2-loss record, and have won all three of their road games so far this season, so wont be put off by the trip across the Tasman, especially given they have won 3 of their last 4 visits to the NSEC.



SKYCITY BREAKERS v ADELAIDE 36ERS - by the numbers



Thursday 2nd November North Shore Events Centre, 7:30pm tip off



All time played: 52 games Breakers won 30 Adelaide won 22



All time played in New Zealand: 27 games Breakers won 18 Adelaide won 9



All time played at North Shore: 17 games Breakers won 13 Adelaide won 4



The 36ers have won 3 of their past 4 games at North Shore Events Centre.



This is the 450th NBL game for the New Zealand Breakers and they played their first ever NBL game at the North Shore when they defeated the Adelaide 36ers 111-110 on 1st October 2003.



Last season in round four, New Zealand thrashed Adelaide 119-93 at Spark Arena which was Breakers highest score under Paul Henare and biggest win. NZB also hit 17 three-pointers - the most by any team in a game last season.



New Zealand have won their last four games and are looking to win their fifth straight game for the first time under Paul Henare.



Best start? In 2013, New Zealand lost their opening game against Perth but won their next seven to be 7-1. In 2013, their start was 5-1 and in 2011 they won their first five before a loss. All those great starts resulted in Championships.



Adelaide are undefeated on the road this season with wins at Sydney and twice in Cairns.



The 36ers have never started a season 4-0 on the road in their previous 36 seasons in the NBL.



This is Josh Childress first game on the North Shore. He played twice at Spark Arena with the Kings in 2015 scoring 24 and 28 points.



Coaches head to head: Paul Henare 2 wins Joey Wright 2 wins



