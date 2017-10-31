Argentine footballer Mariano Bittolo required 10 stitches to his penis after a freak injury in Spain's second tier over the weekend.

The 27-year-old defender suffered the sickening blow when teammate Roman Zozulya's boot caught his groin area as both players went up for a header in the 82nd minute of the goalless draw with Huesca at Estadio Carlos Belmonte on Sunday (NZT).

Bittolo was left writhing in agony on the ground after Zozulya's studs caught him. He immediately called for medical attention, with TV cameras capturing him taking a peek at the damage to his manhood.

The Sun reported the left-back didn't return to the field and required 10 stitches to his penis.

He is, however, expected to make a full recovery and could even be considered for selection for this weekend's match against Rayo Vallecano, AS reported.

Zozulya only joined Albacete recently after Rayo Vallecano cancelled his loan from Real Betis due to fan pressure over his alleged far-right links.

The 27-year-old Ukrainian denies these links, insisting he did nothing more than volunteering to help the Ukrainian army during the Russian military intervention in Ukraine.