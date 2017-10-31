Augustine Pulu, the pugnacious halfback recently banned for a fortnight after being shown a red card while playing for Counties, is set for an increased leadership role at the Blues next season.

Counties captain Pulu missed his side's final match against Tasman for his high swinging arm on Manawatu's Jade Te Rure, and his suspension is likely to preclude him from the Blues' first pre-season match early next year, but his tough attitude and at-times brilliant performances for Tana Umaga this year are set to be rewarded.

Hooker James Parsons captained the Blues this year as Umaga's men finished ninth, just outside the playoffs, and the captaincy for next season is likely to be a decision between Parsons and Pulu.

The Blues will announce their squad early tomorrow and included will be injured first-five Otere Black and his replacement. Black, who comes to the Blues from the Hurricanes, ruptured his anterior cruciate knee ligament while playing for Manawatu recently which is likely to rule him out for the Blues' entire season.

Advertisement

In his absence, there is no question about the Blues' first-choice first-five: Stephen Perofeta, a man whose own Super Rugby season this year was virtually wrecked by injury but one who has long been seen as a player of immense promise.

The 20-year-old missed most of the season with one physical problem or another but started for the Blues in their famous victory over the British & Irish Lions at Eden Park in June, keeping the more experienced Ihaia West, who has departed for the Hurricanes, on the reserves bench.

It was West who came on and scored the late winning try following Sonny Bill Williams' offload, but Perofeta impressed enormously with his vision, composure and passing ability.

His wide cut-out pass was crucial in sending Rieko Ioane over for the Blues' first try of their win - easily the best under coach Umaga.

With heavy artillery in his backline, including midfielder Williams, and wing Rieko Ioane - plus wing Matt Duffie who has been called into the All Blacks for their northern tour, and a young man in Perofeta navigating the team around the field, it is clear that Pulu, 27, will play an important leadership role in 2018.

He helped the Blues cut the Crusaders to ribbons in Christchurch this year before the home side mounted an improbable comeback, and it is his running game which is his greatest strength, one that could create space for Perofeta and Williams.

Pulu, who played two tests for the All Blacks in 2014, is also seen as the right man to set the tone off the playing field - in the gym and on the training pitch. There is a feeling among some at the Blues that the All Blacks in the squad had too much of a say in setting the agenda when returning from playing the Lions, and that is unlikely to happen under Pulu's watch.

The Blues play an away game against the Highlanders on February 23 in their first match of the new season.

Squad watch - NZ Super Rugby announcements tomorrow (Wednesday):

5am: Crusaders

7am: Blues

10am: Highlanders

11am: Chiefs

11.45am: Hurricanes