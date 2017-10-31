New Zealand's top doubles player Michael Venus begins his penultimate tournament of the year overnight at the Paris Masters.

The 30 year old Aucklander reunites with regular partner, American Ryan Harrison and takes on Croatian Nikola Mektic and Dutchman Matwe Middelkoop in the first round.

Harrison and Venus haven't played together since the Shanghai Masters earlier this month and they will be looking for their first win together since reaching the semi-finals at the Cincinnati Masters in August.

It's their final chance to fine some form ahead of the elite season ending ATP World tour Finals in London, where the top eight doubles teams assemble from the 12th to 19th of November.

Venus and Harrison have suffered first round defeats in their last three outings together, at the US Open, Japan Open and in Shanghai. However Venus is confident they can turn it around in the city where they claimed the French Open doubles title in June.

"It's obviously always great to come back to a place where you have done very well. It's a different surface and a different venue so it's a little different but it's great to be back in Paris." Venus said.

Venus felt it wouldn't take much to change their recent fortunes around.

"It's been a long season with lots of ups and downs and is never going to be all clean sailing. Obviously we would love to do well here, but we will just take it one match at a time. Then we will have a week off together practicing in London getting ready for the O2."

"The way we play we are aggressive and try to take it to the opponent. So it just comes down to making sure we hit our spots on serve. If we can do that then it makes it easier for the net guy and we can roll through our serve games easier which creates pressure for our opponents."

Venus has ironically benefited from Harrison losing in the first round of the singles in Paris today. He will spend more time on the practice court with the American.

"We can do a few more doubles things because when Ryan is playing singles we don't get to spend time on the doubles court together. I would have loved for him to have gone deep in singles but unfortunately he had a tough match today."

The French Open champions will start as favourites against the Croatian/Dutch combination who are playing together for the first time.

"I know a little bit about them" Venus said. "I haven't played them before but have practiced with both of them quite a few times on different occasions. I have a general idea of the things they like to do but will have to make adjustments once we get out on court."

The Paris Masters is one of 9 Masters 1000 tournaments on the ATP calendar.