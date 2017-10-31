Shaun Johnson will have a new partner in the halves for Saturday's Rugby League World Cup match against Scotland in Christchurch.

Te Maire Martin will wear six on his back as New Zealand reshapes its backline following the 38-8 win over Samoa last Saturday.

One of the changes in the backs has come about due to the injury to centre Gerard Beale, who was forced off the field in the second half of the Samoa match with a bad ankle injury.

Jason Nightingale, Peta Hiku and Dean Whare all get starts, while Addin Fonua- Blake is set to earn his first Kiwis cap coming off the bench.

In the forwards, Kenny Bromwich is fit and rearing to go in the back row, while Elijah Taylor will start at hooker.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Russell Packer and Danny Levi will again provide spark off the bench.

Thomas Leuluai and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak are 18th and 19th men and Simon Mannering and Jordan Rapana are outside the match day 19.

The Kiwis to face Scotland: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Jason Nightingale, Dean Whare, Brad Takarangi, Peta Hiku, Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson, Martin Taupau, Elijah Taylor, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Kenny Bromwich, Joseph Tapine, Adam Blair (captain). Interchange: Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Russell Packer, Addin Fonua- Blake, Danny Levi, Thomas Leuluai, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Simon Mannering, Jordan Rapana.