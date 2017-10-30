The All Blacks have begun their preparations for Sunday's clash with the Barbarians by hitting the gym at their London hotel.

Steve Hansen's men are in England to kick-off their end-of-season tour of Europe, which begins at the weekend at Twickenham.

And after arriving in Teddington at the familiar Lensbury resort - where they stayed for the 2015 World Cup - they made a trip to the hotel's weights room.

Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith were among the New Zealand rugby stars to work on their strength ahead of the highly-anticipated clash.

Peter Gallagher, the All Blacks physio, was a busy man as he prepared the players for the Twickenham showdown.

Barrett and Co will also travel to France, where they face a double-header with the hosts, before visiting Scotland and Wales.