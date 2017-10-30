From one injury concern to another for the All Whites, as further doubt has been cast over Winston Reid's availability for their World Cup qualifier.

Chris Wood was rested for Burnley's 1-0 English Premier League win over Newcastle, after he tweaked his hamstring the weekend before last.

Talksport editor Tom Rennie told Radio Sport he's less confident about Reid's availability as the defender continues to sit with a calf strain, which is usually a four-week recovery period.

"I would be surprised if he was fit to play. I know he misses a lot of international football, frankly Winston Reid missed too much football. If he was able to stay fit he'd be playing for Liverpool, he'd be playing for Man United but he misses 10-12 games a season. Often with a calf injury.

Advertisement

"He's got another one right now, unlikely to play for West Ham this weekend and I think it's going to be another two to three weeks before we see Winston Reid again. He's likely to be unavailable for those games against Peru," Rennie told Martin Devlin on the Devlin Radio Show.

Rennie was more confident about Wood making the trip to New Zealand.

"I don't think it will be anything to be overly concerned about," he said.

"We always knew he wasn't going to play this evening. It isn't a tear, it isn't a pull, it is a tweak of that hamstring. He was at Turf Moor at the game this evening wearing a tracksuit. I'd be surprised if he trained across this week but potentially could be in the squad for the game next weekend. But I wonder whether they would push him back because they're in such a good position in the league. With the international break coming up as well giving further rest for him off the back of next weekend before he has to play again. I think he could get a good 10-12 days in and would probably be fit for that international break and hopefully for the Premier League after it."