An NBA fan has pulled off a brilliant recreation of Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward's gruesome leg fracture as a Halloween costume.

Charlotte Hornets fan Justin Caskey posted an image on Instagram in Hayward's Celtics uniform, with his left leg at 90 degree angle.

Caskey, who lost his leg to cancer, was able to use a prosthetic leg for the perfect recreation.

Real recognize real. #NBA #Halloween #Celtics #ESPN #Barstool #CLT #ReggiesBoners #barstoolhalloween A post shared by Justin Caskey (@captaincrutch7) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

"I was watching the game when Hayward got injured, and after the initial shock, I thought it wouldn't be difficult to adjust my prosthetic to look like the injury," Caskey told WTVD.

"If I wasn't so sure that Hayward would rehab back and be as good, if not better, I wouldn't have done the costume. I mean, when you realize what it takes physically and mentally to make it that far in a sport, you have to realize that this injury won't keep that guy down."

Hayward suffered a dislocated left ankle and a fractured tibia just five minutes into his debut with the Celtics against the Cavaliers.

Hayward, who signed a four-year, $128 million free agent contract this summer, went up for an alley-oop pass and collided with LeBron James midway through the first quarter. He got his leg twisted underneath him as came back to the floor. Hayward collapsed under the basket and looked in horror as his left foot was pointing outward.