All Whites striker Chris Wood has not been named in Burnley's squad for this morning's English Premier League clash with Newcastle.

Wood left the field 20 minutes into his Burnley side's 3-0 English Premier League defeat at Manchester City last Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said last week that Wood was 'touch and go' to play in against Newcastle.

The fact he was even in consideration was good news for New Zealand Football ahead of the World Cup qualification matches against Peru next month.

Burnley Express football writer Chris Boden told the Devlin Radio Show that Burnley won't risk Wood, which is good news for New Zealand Football.

"The manager has said he's touch and go. But for anyone who is unfamiliar with Sean Dyche, basically if Chris isn't 100 percent fit to do a job on Monday night, he won't be risked in any way, shape or form." Boden told the Devlin Radio Show.

"I imagine he'll be certainly OK to join up with New Zealand."