New Zealand has two of the three nominations for World Rugby Women's Sevens Players of the Year.

Michaela Blyde and Ruby Tui have been nominated along with Canadian standout Ghislaine Landry.

21-year-old Blyde was the leading try scorer in her debut season in the World Sevens series scoring 40 in total while Tui was a powerful figure with and without the ball in all six tournaments.

American Perry Baker, South Africa's Rosko Specman and Fijian Jerry Tuwai are the nominees for Men's Sevens player of the Year.