Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller has undergone emergency surgery to save his leg after suffering a gruesome injury in his side's NFL defeat to the New Orleans Saints yesterday.

The 33-year-old had surgery in a New Orleans hospital overnight.

Former NFL head doctor said it was a "true emergency".

Knee out of place so far, artery was torn.

One of the true emergencies.

Early action saves leg.

Miller suffered the serious knee injury on what initially was ruled a touchdown catch, and then overturned on video review.

Miller came down awkwardly on his left leg after hauling in Mitchell Trubisky's 25-yard pass to the end zone while safety Rafael Bush dived, his arm outstretched, to try to break up the play.

Miller's left leg hyperextended as he came down with the ball and crashed to the turf.

It comes on the back of Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward breaking his left ankle just five minutes into his debut with the Celtics.

Replay showed he bobbled the ball upon his upper body's impact with the field, and it was ruled that the ball made contact with the ground when it briefly jarred lose in Miller's arms.

The ruling of an incomplete pass came as Miller was carted off the field, and the Bears then concluded the drive with Connor Barth's 44-yard field goal to trim the Saints' lead to 14-6 late in the third quarter.

They went onto lose the game 20-12.

