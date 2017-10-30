Barbarians coach Alan Jones did not hold back during the post-match press conferece following his side's 28-31 defeat to the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday.

The former Wallabies coach lambasted referee Brendon Pickerill, Rugby Australia (formerly known as the Australian Rugby Union), and the overall state of rugby within Australia during the press conference.

Jones, now a radio host for Sydney station 2GB, struggled to hold back his anger towards Pickerill after two of his players, two-test Wallabies wing Taqele Naiyaravoro and captain Quade Cooper, were yellow carded, one for a deliberate knock-on and the other for a high shot.

"Thank god I'm out of the game," the 76-year-old said.

"If Michael Cheika has got to deal with this stuff all the time, it's a wonder he's not at The Gap.

"If that's the way you grow the game, then it's probably a good thing I'm not in it. I just found the whole thing astonishing. The guy kept blowing the whistle. There was 16 penalties to four. The bloke was clearly out of his depth.

"You can brand me as a whinger or whatever you like. I'm doing all this for nothing, I'm doing this because I believe in the game.

"Why is the referee asking at the 55th minute mark how many penalties have there been? What's that about? Michael says it goes on all the time. Someone's got to grab this game by the throat and say there's got to be other ways of doing it."

Jones then focused his rant towards Rugby Australia's administration, criticising the lack of match day programmes provided by the union earlier in the week.

"Rugby has a problem," he said.

"We're in a terrible state administratively, not player-wise. Are those people going to come back?"

Jones, who also coached the Balmain Tigers rugby league side, ruled out any chance of him coaching rugby following his stint as Barbarians coach.

Cooper said he was happy with his side's performance, despite his sin binning.

"I didn't see Izzy because one of their players Duncan [Paia'aia] ran in front of me and at the last minute I seen Izzy pop up," he said.

"The ball bounced up and I tried to jump out of the way so he wouldn't have a big collision. Things like that where no one is hurt, it was an accident ... a little bit of common sense [was needed].

"We definitely had fun. We prepared on and off the field to have a good time, to go out there and play the rugby we hoped the fans and people who paid their money to come and watch would enjoy.

"We were trying to playing positively and weren't trying to kill the ball and we didn't really get rewarded for it."