Rookie sensation Asafo Aumua is adjusting to life as a new All Black and Christmas came early today for the Wellington hooker.

Aumua spent some time away from the training field in the UK today to get kitted out in free gear from team sponsor Adidas.

The 20-year-old packed up a huge box full of boots, trainers and sunglasses and was a bit overwhelmed by all the free gear.

"Honestly, I'm lost for words right now - I was lost as soon as I walked in and saw everyone," he told ALL BLACKS TV.

Aumua is one of the All Blacks' most exciting prospects.

Beauden Barrett first met the 20-year-old in the Hurricanes changing rooms. Barrett hasn't played with the dynamic hooker often but he, like many, is enthused at his potential after watching him terrorise opponents in the Mitre 10 Cup this season.

"He was so quiet - I was wondering who he was and where he came from," Barrett recalled. "It seemed like he was fresh out of school. Out on the training paddock he carved up and we were told he had been held back and wasn't allowed to play so we said 'sign him up quick he's pretty good'.

"He's very excited. If he gets the opportunity I can't wait to see him go. He's just a kid, too, so we can't put mountains of pressure on him. It will be good to see him learn off the other experienced hookers."