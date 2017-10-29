All Blacks rookie Jordie Barrett may be sidelined with an injured shoulder but there doesn't seem to be any issues with his right foot.

Barrett has posted an video on Instagram account where he kicks a rugby ball from a tee into a basketball hoop from distance.

Barrett claims he pulled off the impressive trick after three hours on his 253rd attempt.

The 20-year-old Hurricanes fullback played two tests this year but has been on the sidelines after injuring a shoulder in the Hurricanes' Super Rugby semifinal defeat by the Lions in Johannesburg in July.

He underwent surgery and is set to return to rugby at the start of the Super Rugby season.

It's not the first time Barrett has showcased his impressive skills on social media.

At a Hurricanes' kicking competition during a training session in Canberra, Barrett - who is right footed - remarkably nailed a sideline conversion with his left boot.