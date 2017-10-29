Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard may be down in form this season but there's nothing wrong with her skill in picking a Halloween outfit.

The Canadian world number 81 dressed as a Baywatch lifesaving guard for a Halloween event over the weekend, posting images on her Instagram account.

The 23-year-old posted images in a red swimsuit along with a group of friends all dress in Baywatch garb.

Bouchard has struggled for form on the court slipping down the rankings throughout the season, failing to get past the first round at both Wimbledon and the US Open.

Advertisement

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist and one-time winner on the WTA Tour was ranked as high as fifth in the world three years ago.

Baywatch A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

Baywatch crew A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT