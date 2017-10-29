Lewis Hamilton won his fourth career Formula One season championship today with a ninth-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix in a race won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Kiwi driver withdrew from the race on lap 32 after suffering engine problems while sitting in 11th place.

Hamilton had to overcome first-lap chaos when his Mercedes was bumped by title rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari. Hamilton got a tire puncture and Vettel had wing damage. Both had to stop immediately for repairs.

That left both in a furious bid to catch up as Verstappen sped away to victory. Vettel finished fourth but had to win or finish second to push the title chase to the last two races in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

Hamilton's championship makes him the most decorated British driver in F1 history, passing Sir Jackie Stewart. He is one of only five drivers in F1 history with four or more.