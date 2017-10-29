Kiwi driver Brendon Hartley has had a fiery exit to Mexico Grand Prix, his second race in Formula One.

The 27-year-old had engine issues in the 32nd lap of the race while sitting in 11th place. Hartley pulled his Toro Rosso car over to the side of the track where the back of the car caught fire just after he left his seat.

A roadside marshal was quick to put out the fire.

"I'm losing a lot of power," Hartley told his pit crew. "Stop the car Brendon. Stop the car in a safe place," the Kiwi was told. Seconds after stopping his car it caught fire.

It caps off a difficult week for Hartley after he was handed a four-place grid penalty following power issues during qualification on Sunday. He worked his way from 17th to 11th, putting him on the verge of his first point in Formula One before his race was stopped.

More to come...