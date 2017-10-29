Kiwi driver Brendon Hartley has had a fiery exit to Mexico Grand Prix, his second race in Formula One.

The 27-year-old had engine issues in the 32nd lap of the race while sitting in 11th place. Hartley pulled his Toro Rosso car over to the side of the track where the back of the car caught fire just after he left his seat.

A roadside marshal was quick to put out the fire.

"I'm losing a lot of power," Hartley told his pit crew. "Stop the car Brendon. Stop the car in a safe place," the Kiwi was told. Seconds after stopping his car it caught fire.

Advertisement

It caps off a difficult week for Hartley after he was handed a four-place grid penalty following power issues during qualification on Sunday. He worked his way from 17th to 11th, putting him on the verge of his first point in Formula One before his race was stopped.

Meanwhile Brit Lewis Hamilton was crowned world champion for the fourth time after he finished ninth.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stormed to victory after a superb first lap move that saw him jump pole-sitter Sebastian Vettel. The Dutchman, Vettel and Hamilton jostled for position at the first turn and it resulted in Hamilton suffering a puncture and Vettel's Ferrari getting a small amount of damage.

Both pitted and were forced to work their way throuh the field. Vettel managed to fight back to fourth but that wasn't enough to keep the title alive.

Hamilton picked off a number of cars to take ninth place and secure his fourth title. He moves past Sir Jackie Stewart to sit alone as the most successful British driver in F1 history with a fourth title.

"I don't really know what happened at turn three - I gave him plenty of room," Hamilton said. "I tried as hard as I could to come back.

"A big thank you to my family, to my team - Mercedes have been incredible for the past five years and I am so proud to be a part of it."

Verstappen drove away from the rest of the field in his Red Bull. He looked after the tyres and his Renault engine to secure the third win of his Formula 1 career.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas drove a solid race for second place while Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen took third.