All Blacks winger Julian Savea has denied reports that he has signed with English rugby club Harlequins.

The Wellington and Hurricanes winger, who wasn't named in the Northern tour squad, has responded to reports that he's signed a new deal in England by calling it 'fake news'.

Savea has two years left on his current contract with the All Blacks and the Hurricanes.

Twitter account @RugbyInsideLine posted a tweet saying: "TRANSFER RUMOUR: We can second what is posted in TRP today about Julian Savea moving to Harlequins. We have been told he has already signed".

The 54-test All Black denied the report.

Fake news guys 👎🏾 https://t.co/GkcZEHghLR — Julian Savea (@juliansavea7) October 29, 2017

Savea will face Steve Hansen's side on next month's northern hemisphere tour.

The 46 test try scorer has been called up by the Barbarians for Sunday's match at Twickenham and the following week's match against Tonga in Limerick.

Savea will face the haka for the first time at Twickenham as the Barbarians attempt to emulate their famous wins of 1973 and 2009.