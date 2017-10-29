1. (5) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 200 laps, 0 rating, 54 points.
2. (2) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 200, 0, 54.
3. (4) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 53.
4. (10) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200, 0, 39.
5. (13) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 200, 0, 36.
6. (11) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 33.
7. (8) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 35.
8. (15) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200, 0, 36.
9. (3) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 200, 0, 36.
10. (6) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 0, 31.
11. (19) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 29.
12. (16) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 200, 0, 25.
13. (7) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 200, 0, 31.
14. (22) Regan Smith, Ford, 200, 0, 23.
15. (18) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 0.
16. (23) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 21.
17. (24) Landon Huffman, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 20.
18. (14) Cale Gale, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 20.
19. (1) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 199, 0, 26.
20. (20) Cody Coughlin, Toyota, 199, 0, 17.
21. (29) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 16.
22. (26) Jeffrey Abbey, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 15.
23. (9) Mason Diaz, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 17.
24. (28) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 13.
25. (27) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 12.
26. (21) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, reargear, 174, 0, 0.
27. (31) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, brakes, 153, 0, 10.
28. (30) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, garage, 108, 0, 9.
29. (25) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, engine, 61, 0, 8.
30. (17) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, accident, 37, 0, 7.
31. (12) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, electrical, 26, 0, 0.
32. (32) Chris Windom, Chevrolet, engine, 0, 0, 5.
___
Average Speed of Race Winner: 67.928 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 32 minutes, 55 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 1.486 seconds.
Caution Flags: 6 for 45 laps.
Lead Changes: 6 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C.Briscoe 1-39; M.Crafton 40-71; J.Sauter 72-104; M.Crafton 105; C.Bell 106-121; M.Crafton 122-190; N.Gragson 191-200
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): M.Crafton, 3 times for 99 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 38 laps; J.Sauter, 1 time for 32 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 15 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 9 laps.
Wins: C.Bell, 5; J.Nemechek, 2; J.Sauter, 2; A.Cindric, 1; M.Crafton, 1; N.Gragson, 1; K.Grala, 1; B.Rhodes, 1.
Top 10 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 3083; 2. J.Sauter, 3080; 3. M.Crafton, 3068; 4. B.Rhodes, 3049; 5. A.Cindric, 3038; 6. J.Nemechek, 3021; 7. C.Briscoe, 2125; 8. K.Grala, 2117; 9. R.Truex, 670; 10. G.Enfinger, 636.
___
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.