BRADFORD, England (AP) " A goalkeeper was sent off for urinating during an English football match on Saturday.

Salford keeper Max Crocombe apologized after he was issued a red card for relieving himself at the home of Bradford Park Avenue in the National League North, the sixth tier of English football.

"I'd like to sincerely apologise for the incident today. I was in a very uncomfortable position and made an error in judgement which spoiled a great win," Crocombe wrote on Twitter. "My intention was never to offend anyone and I'd like to apologise to both clubs and both sets of supporters and it won't happen again."

Bradford Park Avenue confirmed a supporter reported Crocombe, a 24-year-old New Zealander, to police.

"He was told by the steward twice not to do it and he went ahead and had a pee," club secretary Colin Barker said. "He went to the side of the stand as I understand it. I didn't actually see it but the referee definitely sent him off for it because he was alerted to it by his linesman.

"One of our spectators has made a formal complaint so we're waiting to see what will happen from there. But there's no secret about it. It's been reported to the police."

Salford, which won the match 2-1, is owned by businessman Peter Lim and five stars of Manchester United's "Class of 92," Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt.