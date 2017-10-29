A sterling season of success for Canterbury rugby has been capped by victory in the Farah Palmer Cup final.

Kick-started by the Crusaders winning the Super Rugby final, this weekend saw three more Canterbury rugby teams claim titles within a 24-hour span.

The Canterbury Mitre 10 Cup side was first to taste success, winning their ninth title in 10 years. Mid Canterbury followed, claiming the Lochore Cup, before the women had their time in the sun.

Canterbury's 13-7 win over Counties Manukau was a significant breakthrough. Much like Wellington in the Mitre 10 Championship, their title doubled as a lengthy drought-breaker. For so long, Canterbury's women were the bridesmaids, constantly falling short of victory.

Advertisement

It didn't help that Auckland had a stranglehold on the competition, winning 15 titles - five of which came at Canterbury's expense.

In 2004, 2005, 2009, 2012 and 2013, Canterbury were pipped at the post, and they fared even worse in the last three years, failing to even make the finale.

2017 was better, but they still had to beat a strong Counties Manukau side in the final. Defending champions Counties had lost just one round robin game in the past two years.

Unfortunately for them, that game was against Canterbury, and they were given a double dose in Pukekohe yesterday. Canterbury had most of the territory and possession in the clash, and were given a numbers advantage when Counties had two players sin-binned, but could only graft out a 6-0 lead.

Counties hit back with a 40m intercept from winger Lanulangi Veainu, which put the hosts in front with 19 minutes to play.

They maintained that buffer until two minutes from time, but just when Counties looked poised for back-to-back titles, Canterbury struck through No8 Rebecca Todd.

With Canterbury parked on the Counties tryline, Todd threw a dummy and crashed over in the corner, breaking Counties' hearts.