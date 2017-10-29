Former All Black captain Richie McCaw is not used to potentially being the weakest link in a sport's team.

But in Queenstown, lining up with his "All Stars" touch rugby side - featuring six present or former New Zealand touch representatives - he said that was a "real possibility".

Ahead of Mastercard's "Tap for your Town" touch competition, McCaw said the selection of his side, dubbed the "Tap Blacks", was tactical.

It featured World Cup-winning Black Fern Chelsea Alley, former rugby halfback Scott Cowan, national touch representatives Kate Day, Taylor Haugh, Mackenzie Haugh and Josh Duff and women's U20 touch player Kiana Pelasio.

Advertisement

"You've got to try and rig it somehow, don't you? We don't want to look stupid, do we?" McCaw laughed. "I didn't actually pick it [the team], but I got it run past me and I gave it the thumbs up, real fast.

"I don't usually like to throw myself under the bus too much, but that [being the weakest link] is a real possibility."

McCaw said touch was never his strong suit because he "wasn't that fast" and didn't have that much of a step. "We played a wee bit when we were obviously playing rugby ... and I was probably better when everyone got tired and the fitness started to come into it."

While the Tap Blacks took an early lead, Arrowtown fought back, with just one point in it, 5-4, at half time.

With about two-and-a-half minutes left in the game, Arrowtown's Millie Eaton touched down, putting her side in the lead, 10-9.

But just on fulltime, Alley showed her skills to even the score, putting the game into overtime.

After just over four minutes of overtime, the Tap Blacks struck again, walking away victorious with the score at 11-10. It also ensured McCaw emerged dignity intact after his new fitness regime, which includes mountain biking and training for next weekend's 21km Tough Mudder in Auckland, paid dividends.