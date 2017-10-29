Captain David Mead scored three tries, including two inside the first 10 minutes, to launch co-hosts Papua New Guinea to a record 50-6 win over Wales on Saturday in their opening match at the Rugby League World Cup.

Canterbury Bulldogs backrow Rhyse Martin then scored two second half tries and kicked five goals for a record individual tally of 18 points to help the Kumuls to their largest-ever win in an international match and consign Wales to its heaviest World Cup loss.

Mead touched down in the fifth and ninth minutes to give Papua New Guinea a flying start to their first-ever home match in a World Cup. By halftime they had five tries, held a 26-0 lead, and Wales had already missed 29 tackles and was gasping in intense heat.