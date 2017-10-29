Chinas Yuxin Lin has finished birdie, birdie, eagle to win the 2017 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in style at Royal Wellington Golf Club this afternoon.



Lin completed his week with a three-shot margin over fellow countryman Andy Zhang with rounds of 69, 67, 69 and an impressive 65 to earn an invitation to The Masters Tournament and The 147th Open Championship.



In front of thousands of local golf fans surrounding the 18th green, he completed the tournament in perfect fashion after his 5-iron from 216 yards was pin point (five feet) to then knock in his eagle putt.



"I was going to hit my four-iron, but I thought it might roll over the green. I thought I was a bit short, but it turned out pretty good," grinned the Beijing born Lin.



"Im very happy I got the chance to win this event and play in two Majors. Im very proud of myself and it means a lot to be playing in the Masters and The Open next year."



This victory draws parallels to Sir Bob Charles who achieved his first New Zealand Open win at Royal Wellington back in 1954 as a teenager and also a left hander.



Wellingtons Daniel Hillier has ended the week as leading amateur with a total of five-under par to finish in a tie for sixth. His fellow representative Kerry Mountcastle finished a week he wont forget just one shot back of Hillier.



Although there wasnt a Kiwi winner this afternoon, they certainly didnt give up with notable performances from Ryan Chisnall and Charlie Hillier who both shot rounds of four-under (67).



Nick Voke was in the action for the majority of the event, both on and off the course but had a challenging weekend to finish three-under and tied tenth.



"What an incredible week, to have such a prestigious tournament here in New Zealand was incredible, not only for myself but for the team. The crowds were amazing and words cannot describe what an amazing week this has been," said Voke.



This week has been one to remember in New Zealand Golf history with The Masters Tournament, The Open, Asia-Pacific Golf Federation and Royal Wellington Golf Club all playing a vital part in the success and exposure it has created for golf in this country.



