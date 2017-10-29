Follow live updates of the Black Caps' third and final ODI against India in Kanpur.

History beckons for the Kiwis, with the decider of their three-match one-day international series being held at Green Park, ironically in one of the country's most polluted cities on the western bank of the Ganges.

If they can get the better of the swing, seam, spin and smog, they will become the first Kiwi side to win an ODI series from six attempts in India.







New Zealand debuted with a 4-0 defeat in 1988-89.

Advertisement

The series in 1995, 1999 and 2016 were lost 3-2 - each was alive going into the final match - while the 2010 tourists lost 5-0.

Last year's decider, played exactly a year before this encounter, will either galvanise or haunt the incumbent Black Caps.

Faced with a chase of 270 in Visakhapatnam, a batting shambles ensued.

New Zealand capitulated for 79, leaving any alarm-jolted fans at home with barely time to put the kettle on or drop the handle on the toaster before the game was over.

New Zealand were 63 for two chasing 270 in the 15th over - but 16 runs, eight wickets and 51 balls later, the match was complete.

Their 23.1-over occupation was the least time they had spent at the crease before being dismissed.

As a result, motivation for tonight's match is clear.