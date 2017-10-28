All Whites captain Winston Reid missed West Ham United's latest Premier League clash this morning - a worrying sign for the All Whites just two weeks out from the intercontinental World Cup playoff against Peru.

West Ham drew 2-2 with bottom of the table side Crystal Palace but the Kiwi centre back was completely absent from the squad.

There has been no official word from West Ham or manager Slaven Bilic about Reid's absence but the 29-year-old defender is believed to have been out due to a calf strain.

Reid was expected to feature in the match by most major news outlets, which prompted Kiwi fans to question his omission from the team.

.@WinstonReid2 ruled out with a calf strain so @PapiCheikhou is back in defence with Fonte and @OgbonnaOfficial . @Michailantonio on bench — Dave Evans (@Recorder_Hammer) October 28, 2017

This adds to the nerves surrounding other All Whites Premier League star Chris Wood, who left the field 20 minutes into his Burnley side's 3-0 defeat at Manchester City last Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said Wood was "touch and go" to play in Tuesday's clash against Newcastle.

"Woody has a chance, but he is touch and go for Monday," Dyche told the Burnley Express.

"He's responded well to treatment, and it's not a deep-seated problem, but we have to make sure with him."

A good sign for the All Whites is that both Reid and Wood aren't taking any chances with their injuries, which will please All Whites coach Anthony Hudson.

The first leg of the World Cup qualifying playoff is on Saturday 11 November at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.