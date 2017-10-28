Injured Kiwis centre Gerard Beal underwent surgery this morning after suffering a twin fracture his leg during last night's 38-8 Rugby League World Cup win over Samoa.

Speaking at this morning's pool recovery session in Auckland, coach David Kidwell confirmed the 27-year-old underwent the knife after being sent to hospital following his departure from the match in the 62nd minute.

Beale initially suffered what Kiwis medical staff judged to be a hematoma in his lower leg after colliding heavily with Samoa wing Peter Mata'utia, but he continued on before his leg gave way as he was running in back play.

The Warriors new signing faces a lengthy recovery and initial reports suggest it could be four to six months before he is able to resume training.

"I spoke to Gerard last night, he went into surgery this morning, it's a broken leg" said coach David Kidwell.

"Hopefully we'll see him on our way through to the airport.



"If we don't we'll send our best wishes to him and we'll be back in Auckland to hopefully see him."

Kidwell and his assistant coach Brian Smith will put their heads together today and consider who to bring in as a replacement ahead of next Saturday's second pool match against Scotland in Christchurch.

"We thought we could bring somebody in but we just have to follow up on that process but two people that we've got in the squad, Dean Whare and Peta Hiku, are pretty sound replacements at centre."