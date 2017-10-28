`Kiwis footy' has a future

Coach David Kidwell talked endlessly in the lead up to this match about his desire to see `Kiwis-style-footy', evoking memories of the 1980s, with more flair and less structure from the men in the black and white V.

On Saturday night we saw a glimpse of this template, especially in New Zealand's first two tries, though it was messy, and the first half was blighted by errors and poor decision making. Things improved in the second half, ironically as the Kiwis often reverted to a more structured, Australian style of game. But Kidwell looks to be on the right track; the Kiwis have to play to their strengths, and it was a welcome sight to see forwards using footwork and chancing their arm, as well as plenty of second phase play, after the one dimensional fare served up by the Warriors in 2017.

Back row marvels

There were some concerns over the Kiwis second row coming into this tournament, in the absence of Kevin Proctor (suspended) and Tohu Harris (injured), who have formed the New Zealand back row since 2014.

But they might be unfounded. Joseph Tapine and Simon Mannering gave impressive performances on either side of the ruck, with Tapine judged best player on the field in a non-stop display. The Canberra youngster led the tackle count for the Kiwis and was full of purpose with his running. Mannering wasn't far behind him, and showed some nice touches with the ball as he was freed up from the constant defensive barrage he has to endure at the Warriors.

More matches needed for Island nations

Saturday's night game was only the fourth time the Kiwis have played Samoa since 2010. It seems a missed opportunity.

The international league calendar always has challenges, and the annual Pacific test instigated by the NRL has been a welcome innovation. But there needs to be more. It was a terrific atmosphere at Mt Smart, boosted by a vocal, passionate Samoan bloc of fans. Where possible, the Kiwis should play Samoa every year, even if not all of the top line New Zealand players were available for the clash. Or on alternate years, with Tonga the other principal opposition. It's the only way forward for the code in the pacific. ​