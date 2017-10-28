It's a bird... it's a plane.... it's a collision.

Kiwi basketball star Steven Adams endured an unorthodox journey home from his Oklahoma City Thunder NBA match last night, as his Delta flight was left dented after reportedly striking a bird.

The Thunder team were travelling to Chicago ahead of Saturday night's clash with the Bulls but experienced issues with their plane.

The team's Delta Airlines carrier suffered a mid-air problem that saw the front of its nose crushed after colliding with a bird, according to sources at Delta.

Victoria Wolf, a Delta Airlines spokesperson, has said: 'Delta flight 8935, operating from Minneapolis to Chicago-Midway as a charter flight for the Oklahoma City Thunder, likely encountered a bird while on descent into Chicago.

'The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, landed safely without incident; customers have since deplaned and maintenance is evaluating. Safety is Delta's top priority.'

Adams was hoping that NASA, Bill Nye, or Neil deGrasse Tyson had the answer to the damage.

Hey @NASA @neiltyson @BillNye

We had a rough flight to say the least.



30000 feet in the air.

Flying to chicago.



What caused this? pic.twitter.com/uEVrEm7noi — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) October 28, 2017

Small forward Carmelo Anthony was left bewildered by the incident as he took to Instagram, writing: 'What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though. 'All Praise Due'.'

I guess we hit something? 30,000 feet up... pic.twitter.com/Rem9GmwRKq — Josh Huestis (@jhuestis) October 28, 2017

Power forward Josh Huestis was also baffled by the state of the carrier, writing on Twitter: 'I guess we hit something? 30,000 feet up...'