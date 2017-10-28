Elfyn Evans continues to lead Wales Rally GB while Kiwi driver Hayden Paddon enjoyed a better day overnight.

The Hyundai works driver is eighth overall but set much more competitive times on the second full day of action.

He trails leader Evans by 2:04.0s after the Welshman had another superb day in his DMACK Ford Fiesta and is poised to win his first WRC event on Monday morning.

Four-time reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier needs only to safely navigate his way through the final five stages overnight tonight to claim his fifth-straight world title.

The Frenchman is second heading into the final day 53.1s behind Evans.

Title rival Thierry Neuvile is third in his Hyundai but would need Ogier to strike trouble to keep the title fight alive heading to the final event of the year in Australia next month.

Day 2 Standings

Elfyn Evans (DMACK Ford)

Sebastien Ogier (M-Sport Ford) +53.1s

Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) +53.6s

Jari-Matti Latvala (Toyota) +57.7s

Andreas Mikkelsen (Hyundai) +1:03.6s

Ott Tanak (M-Sport Ford) +1:06.1s

Kris Meeke (Citroen) +1:27.6s

Hayden Paddon (Hyundai) +2:04.0s

Esapekka Lappi (Toyota) +2:41.0s

Dani Sordo (Hyundai) +3:35.8s