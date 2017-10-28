Brendon Hartley has qualified 13th for tomorrow's Mexican Grand Prix after making it out of the first qualifying session but the euphoria was short-lived.

The 27-year-old Hartley safely progressed out of Q1 for the first time in his career after setting the 14th fastest time during that part of qualifying.

But just has he started his first flyin lap in Q2 he lost power in his Toro Rosso and was forced to stop on track, ending his day.

"A little bit frustrating," the Kiwi said. "I didn't 100% get it together in Q1 so I was pretty excited about Q2. I braked into turn one and felt like I got it spot on and then there was a big bang and there was nothing I can do about that.

"A little bit frustrating - I felt like the pace was there to be definitely ahead of the Williams if we got it all together.

"I don't really know [what the problem is]. Everything is really new for me."

Hartley is hoping that the issue won't result in a grid penalty for the race but it didn't look good.

Neither McLaren drivers [Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne], who are both facing grid penalties, took part in Q2 meaning the New Zealander was awarded the 13th spot.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel claimed pole with a terrific final lap to jump the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

Championship Lewis Hamilton was third fastest in his Mercedes.

Both Sauber drivers [Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson] and both Haas drivers [Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen] failed to get out of Q1 while the Kiwi also set a time faster than Williams driver Lance Stroll.

Hartley's Toro Rosso teammate Pierre Gasly was unable to get out on track as he too continued to battle with engine issues and he will start off the back of the grid.

Earlier Hartley set the 11th fastest time in the final practice session of the weekend further underlining his potential.