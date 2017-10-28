An Australian is leading the Auckland Marathon.

The first runners are crossing the Harbour Bridge now.

Lead car commentator Hamish Meachem says Matthew Davy was leading a chasing pack of Kiwis by 90 seconds at the 15 kilometre mark.

Meachem said Davy really put the hammer down from about the five kilometre mark.

Davy ran the Rotterdam marathon in 2 hours 24 minutes this year and is taking this race by the scruff of the neck.

Ruby Muir from Wellington is leading the women with Katherine Morgan in second place.

Fourteen thousand runners are taking place in the entire event, which includes the marathon, half-marathon and runs of 12 and 5ks, as well as a 2.2k kids marathon.

The first athletes set off from Devonport at 6am and the first marathon runners are expected to cross the line around 8.20am.

Cool conditions and an overcast sky have combined to produce perfect conditions for the race.