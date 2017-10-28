Former All Whites footballer Max Crocombe has been sent for urinating during his English side's 2-1 win overnight.

The 24-year-old New Zealander was shown red in the 87th minute of the National League North game between his side Salford and Bradford Park Avenue.

"He was told by the steward twice not to do it and he went ahead and had a pee," said Park Avenue secretary Colin Barker.

A spectator made a formal complaint and the incident was reported to police.

Barker added: "He went to the side of the stand as I understand it. I didn't actually see it, but the referee definitely sent him off for it because he was alerted to it by his linesman."

During the game, Park Avenue tweeted: "We can confirm that Crocombe has been sent off for urinating during the game. We are not joking."

Crocombe said on social media after Saturday's match: "I'd like to sincerely apologise for the incident today.

"I was in a very uncomfortable position and made an error of judgment which spoiled a great win.

"My intention was never to offend anyone and I'd like to apologise to both clubs and both sets of supporters and it won't happen again. Max."



Crocombe was born in Auckland before moving to England. He was named in the full New Zealand squad for a friendly against South Korea in 2015 and last year was included in the senior squad for the 2016 OFC Nations Cup.

He joined Salford from Oxford in May. The club is owned by businessman Peter Lim and five former Manchester United players Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt.

Salford tweeted: "Red Card! Crocombe sees red for something off the ball. No one has a clue what has happened."

The official attendance at the match was 533.