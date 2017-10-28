Far from being alarmed, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says he can't wait to see what havoc Julian Savea wreaks on his side in a black-and-white Barbarians jersey next weekend in London.

Hansen's All Blacks jetted off for a five-match northern tour on Friday night, including tests against France, Scotland and Wales.

It also includes a match against a French XV and a showdown with the Baabaas, who called the rampaging Savea into their squad for the match.

Savea did not play in any Rugby Championship tests this year, and was sent back to Wellington to rediscover his mojo.

Advertisement

Hansen, who also overlooked Savea for his touring squad, said he had no qualms facing "The Bus" at a packed Twickenham.

"This is what we wanted for him, to be able to go away and start enjoying his rugby again and get some things like this. If he'd been with us, he wouldn't have been able to do that," Hansen said on Friday. "It's a really big opportunity for him to enjoy what's always a good occasion."

Hansen maintained that the test door wasn't closed for Savea in 2018.

He'd been instructed to enjoy his time with the Robbie Deans-coached Baabaas, rejuvenate over the off-season and come back bigger and better than ever.

He'll return in time for next year's Brisbane Tens tournament.

Hansen is likely to select an understrength team to face the Baabaas, resting overworked All Blacks for the subsequent three tests.

As such, he wanted his younger players to come out firing, quell the likes of Savea and Andy Ellis and prove their worth in the black jumper.

Five other Kiwis will also play in black and white hoops.

"Having been involved, I was coach when we played Australia [in 2011] and they came out humming with the younger guys because they wanted to get themselves in that test squad - hopefully [ours] are the same," Hansen said.

- NZN