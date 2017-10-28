Wellington captain Brad Shields has hailed the Lions' resolve after earning promotion to domestic rugby's Mitre 10 Cup Premiership.

Wellington booked their ticket back to the top division following a marathon 59-45 victory over Bay of Plenty on Friday night, a clash decided in extra time after being locked at 40-40 after 80 minutes.

One hundred minutes and 104 points later, Wellington emerged victorious with Shields labelling it as one of the toughest games he's played.

"We've been working hard for a couple years and to finish on a game like that is pretty epic.

Advertisement

"We made it bloody hard for ourselves at times but I'm just so happy the way the boys dug deep, we've been digging deep all season, we've been working really hard and I'm just so happy."

Shields also credited coach Chris Gibbes for giving the team a spark in his first year, providing the platform the players needed to atone for their relegation to the Championship in 2014. "I think he just made the boys put their hand up and want to work hard for the jersey, a couple of guys got a kick up the arse at the start of the season," said Shields. "It was a fresh group, a fresh coaching staff, and it was a team effort."

Bay of Plenty captain Keepa Mewett was proud of his side's efforts in the final, and all season, after a campaign where they exceeded expectations.

"It was a very tough game. It always was going to be. They have some very explosive individuals, they play some pretty good shape, some very good code," Mewett said.

"We have been building for a few years. We had a fair bit of confidence going into this game that we had matured as a province, and we definitely have, but there is still a little bit of a way to go before we can jump up into that top tier."