See who shone and who struggled in league expert Andrew Alderson's player ratings from the Kiwis' 38-8 win over Samoa.

Kiwis

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck - 7

Jinked and jived like he was auditioning for a Bee Gees video. Can he be used more to set team free up middle?

2. Dallin Watene Zelezniak - 5

Dropped ball in 11th which put pressure on Kiwis' defence. 17th min latitude shepherd when they needed longitude.

3. Gerard Beale - 6

Spilt ball in 50th min which surrendered opportunity. Straight runs effective before breaking his leg.

4. Brad Takarangi - 6

Poise on edge to defuse grubber in 12th min. 36th min kamikaze effort gave Samoa space on left flank. Toiled effectively.

5. Jordan Rapana - 7

Pace and guile saw him through in 5th min. Useful in the air. Struggled to defend against Maumalo try.

6. Kodi Nikorima - 8

Perfect timing running onto Johnson's 52 min stab kick. Instant acceleration set Tuivasa-Sheck free in 67th min.

7. Shaun Johnson - 7

Showed flair in space and good weight on boot but might need to be more clinical if side reach business end.

8. Martin Taupau - 7

Resembled Gordon the Express Engine when pistons got moving. Always looking for the offload opportunity.

9. Thomas Leuluai - 7

Dummy half service kept runners busy. Dished out steady ball as though serving porridge at a boarding school canteen.

10. Adam Blair - 7

Fast, powerful and elusive. Impressed in how he kept his side tracking to victory despite early stutters.

11. Isaac Liu - 7

Scything runs from a player who shapes as a useful weapon running off the ruck as tournament advances.

12. Joseph Tapine - 9

Tackling machine at crucial moments. Clung on like a barnacle. Hard bull to lasoo when charging and weaving.

13. Simon Mannering - 8

A standard sterling showing, regardless of jersey. Hard to think of anyone better you'd want on your bullrush team.

Reserves:

14. Nelson Asofa-Solomona - 8

15. Russell Packer - 6

16. Danny Levi - 7

17. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves - 6

Samoa

1. Young Tonumaipea - 6

The team's John Oates doppelganger offered incisive running at times. Thwarted by 52nd min Johnson grubber.

2. Peter Mata'utia - 7

Cracking snatch of a Johnson bomb in 26th min. Uncompromising tackler on the right edge amid steady showing.

3. Tim Lafai - 5

Casual tackling saw Rapana through early. Upped commitment as the match advanced. Limited attack options.

4. Joseph Leilua - 6

Put in a handful of washing machine moments on attack. Welcomed chances to pounce on defence.

5. Ken Maumalo - 6

Composed under Johnson bomb in 13th min. His try kept them in hunt at halftime. Lost ball costly in 46th min.

6. Joseph Paulo - 6

Missed chance to shut down opening try by snatching at air. Warmed to task with big tackles, but needs better boot.

7. Ben Roberts - 7

A useful contribution as pivot behind obvious underdogs. Sound kicking options, but hard to find gaps.

8. Junior Paulo - 7

Grunting runs. You'd want plenty of steak and eggs on board before summoning the strength to tackle him.

9. Jazz Tevaga - 4

Missed key tackle which created space and led to 20th min Johnson try. Butterfingers to start 2nd half, and loose discipline.

10. Sam Lisone - 6

Candidate for Smashed 'Em Bro when Waerea-Hargreaves crunched him in 74th min. Had to chase Tuivasa-Sheck late.

11. Joshua Papalii - 7

Plenty of Sherman tank acceleration when circumstances required. No fear wrestling Kiwis to the turf.

12. Frank Pritchard - 7

Honest toil to earn yards. Put in a bruising tackling stint and could be excused if he raids team ice pack supply.

13. Leeson Ah Mau - 6

Battled to make in-roads as Kiwis defence shored up. Difficult to shine as chances evaporated with advancing minutes.

Reserves:

14. Pita Godinet - 7

15. Herman Ese'ese - 7

16. Suaia Matagi - 6

17. Bunty Afoa - 7