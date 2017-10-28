Thank goodness. The Kiwis campaign is finally underway, and they've banked an untidy - but vital - 38-8 win over Samoa.

After all the dramas and distractions in the build-up, this was just the kind of fillip the tournament needs in this country.

An entertaining match, that was a mix of blood and thunder and helter-skelter in the first half, and a confidence boosting display for the home side.

The Kiwis scored some slashing tries, but the first half especially was a muddle of mistakes that would have been punished by superior opponents.

Advertisement

New Zealand accelerated away in the second half, as the Samoa organisation and resolve started to break down, but when the game was in the balance in the first half the home side lacked discipline, with a plethora of penalties and errors.

But, on the positive side, the Kiwis defended stoutly, weathering a considerable Samoan storm in the first half. And even when the game was in the bag, they showed a determination to defend their try line that hasn't been seen at Mt Smart in years.

They'll face much bigger tests across the next month, but there is enough to build on.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona made an instant impact with some busting runs, and Brad Takairangi added some size on the edge. Kodi Nikorima was another standout, with one tackle on a flying Frank Pritchard particularly impressive.

But on this evidence, the much promised Kiwis-style-footy needs some work. You can see the premise, and that was shown with some of their tries. But it was too random in the first half. Often it felt the ball was a hand grenade, as the Kiwis shuffled it sideways, without making any ground.

It was all lateral, trying to go coast to coast before heading north. Sometimes it felt like the Kiwis wanted some defensive practice - after not having a warm up match - as they constantly gave the ball back to the Samoans in their own territory.

The Kiwis were forced into a late change, after Kenny Bromwich was ruled out. Simon Mannering moved to the edge with captain Adam Blair shifting to lock and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves coming into the 17.

The pre-game was impressive, highlighted by the performance of Poi E by the original Patea Maori Club, before the haka and Siva Tau whipped the crowd into a frenzy.

A tone for the match was set in the first hit up, with a thumping run off the back fence by Sam Lisone, met by equally staunch defence.

The home side gave an early glimpse of their promised flair, with Jordan Rapana making - and then finishing off - a break from the halfway line.

Samoan had an instant response, with some offensive defence that brought back memories of Ricky Stuart's Roosters in the early 2000s.

They pinned the Kiwis on their own try line, with a series of ferocious gang tackles, before Dallin Watene-Zelezniak was smashed over the sideline by a posse of five Samoan defenders.

The Kiwis weathered the storm well, then Shaun Johnson finished off a break followed a Simon Mannering offload, in the 21st minute.

That should have been the platform to launch, but it never happened. For the rest of the first half the Kiwis were ragged, and not particularly smart.

Penalty kicks for touch were missed, forward passes thrown and wingers forced over the side line as the Kiwis rode their luck down narrow blindsides.

The Kiwis tightened up in the second half, and broke the Samoan resistance with tries to Brad Takairangi, Kodi Nikorima and Isaac Liu.

The game was soured by a nasty leg injury to Gerard Beale, who were stretchered off the field after a lengthy delay, before Tuivasa-Sheck and Asofa-Solomona iced a positive first chapter for the Kiwis

New Zealand 38 (J Rapana, S Johnson, B Takairangi, K Nikorima, I Liu, R Tuivasa-Sheck, N Asofa-Solomona tries, Johnson 5 goals)

Samoa 8 (K Maumalo, J Paulo tries)

Halftime: 14-4