Any thoughts of a new era at the Phoenix proved unfounded as the Wellington club produced one of their classic collapses tonight.

After racing to the second-quickest 3-0 lead in A-League history, the Phoenix were run down by the Brisbane Roar and forced to settle for a 3-3 draw.

After encouraging displays in one-goal defeats away to champions Sydney FC and leaders Melbourne City, hopes were high Wellington could earn a first win of the season against the bottom-placed Roar.

Optimism increased as the Nix took the lead after just 61 seconds when Andrija Kaluderovic looped in a header from a Dario Vidosic cross and then soared with two more goals within three minutes.

Roy Krishna blasted the second from 30m out and then put a great cross in behind the defence for Kaluderovic to tap in the third.

But a goal from Massimo Maccarone just before the break gave Brisbane hope. Phoenix keeper Keegan Smith was caught out at the near post with a free kick in the 66th minute, and when Maccarone netted from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute, the Roar's unlikely comeback was complete.