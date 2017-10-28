Steven Adams appears to have a very rough flight with the Kiwi basketball star tweeting a picture of his plane with a huge dent on its nose.

Adams and his Oklahoma City Thunder team-mates appear to have struck something while some 30,000 feet up on their way to Chicago.

Teammates Josh Huestis and Carmelo Anthony also posted pictures of the damaged plane.

"What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though. 'All Praise Due'," Anthony said.

I guess we hit something? 30,000 feet up... pic.twitter.com/Rem9GmwRKq — Josh Huestis (@jhuestis) October 28, 2017

Aviation commentator Peter Clark said after viewing the photo it appeared a solid object had hit the plane.

Although it was hard to say for certain what the object was until an investigation had been done, it may have a large bird or possibly - though less likely - a drone.

It was unlikely the passengers on the flight had felt much of the impact, unless it was a particularly large bird like a Canadian goose, he said.

The part of the plane that was damaged was called the radar dome - a composite plastic that covered the radar system - Clark said, and as long as the radar was still working the plane would've still be safe as there wouldn't have been any structural damage.

"It's probably better it struck there then went down an engine."

Hail could also damage radar domes, but Clark said there was no indication of a hail strike in this case because hail would have caused more indentations.

Hey @NASA @neiltyson @BillNye

We had a rough flight to say the least.



30000 feet in the air.

Flying to chicago.



What caused this? pic.twitter.com/uEVrEm7noi — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) October 28, 2017

He told the Herald although it wasn't common for birds to strike planes, it happened occasionally.

The airline would likely be conducting an investigation into the cause of the incident, Clark said, and more details about what had happened would be known once it was completed.