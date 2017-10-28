Chinas Yuxin Lin has claimed the lead at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship to enjoy a one-shot advantage at eight-under par, while Mastertons Kerry Mountcastle is just four shots behind entering the final round tomorrow.



A chance to play in the Masters Tournament and The Open Championship is just 18 holes away for one lucky player and Mountcastle who finished one-under today (70) will be hoping for all the luck he can get to make up the achievable deficit at Royal Wellington Golf Club.



It was a rollercoaster day for all New Zealand players in benign Wellington conditions, but it was Mountcastles chip in eagle, followed by a tap in birdie which raised anticipation around the club.



"It all just fell into place on 14 and I hit a nice chip which dropped in for eagle. Then on 15 I had a terrible lie, but luckily I chunked it up there and it ran out to just a foot away," said an overly calm Mountcastle.



The moment doesnt seem too big for the full-time sparkie who has taken six weeks off work to focus on focus on golf.



"It was a good day and Im enjoying the occasion, but to then realise I was right up there was awesome, so I will go for it and see where I can get tomorrow."



New Zealands leading amateur Nick Voke pulled the largest galleries of the day as he made his way to six-under for the tournament with four front nine birdies including a chip in to be just one shot behind at the turn.



The dream of a local winner was becoming a reality before he had an afternoon to forget making five back nine bogies for card a two-over (73) and bail out of contention.



With a tournament score of one-under he now joins a huddle of Kiwis with James Anstiss also in a tie for 11th and Daniel Hillier one better at two-under.



Hillier was turning heads early after making four birdies in his opening four holes, but couldnt continue this hot streak, finishing with a three-under (68) to be in a tie for ninth.



ROUND THREE RESULTS HERE



The fourth and final round is starting a 7:45am with the final putt expected to drop early at 2:15pm followed promptly by the trophy presentation which will bring an amazing week to a close.



ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES HERE

- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Golf NZ